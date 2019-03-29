Mercer County police charge inmate after escape attempt

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): The Mercer County Sheriff has identified an inmate responsible for two incidents at the County Jail in the past ten days.

First, on March 20th, officers dealt with an inmate drug overdose, saving his life with six doses of Narcan. Police figured out that the fentanyl the inmate overdosed on had been smuggled in by 23-year-old inmate Zequiel Ahrns, who was charged with drug possession and drug trafficking in addition to the burglary and theft counts he was already being held on.

That wasn’t the end of officers’ troubles with Ahrns, who also attacked two officers last Monday and took control of a taser in an attempt to escape. He was quickly caught and the officers are now on medical leave. Ahrns now faces additional charges of kidnapping, robbery, escape, and assault.

Sheriff Jeff Grey pointed out that the facility is holding more and more violent, mentally disturbed, and drug dependent people: “Sometimes the public forgets the dangerous jobs that our corrections staff does in keeping violent individuals off our streets. We are blessed with a very caring corrections staff, that puts their life on the line every day for our citizens, but still treats the inmates humanely and with decency.”