Mercer County man accused of soliciting a minor

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): A Mercer County man is accused of sending sexually explicit images and soliciting sex from a minor.

Kevin Joseph Fullenkamp, 60 of St. Henry, was arrested Wednesday. He is charged with felony importuning and felony dissemination of mater harmful to a minor.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on Feb. 16 by a detective from the Newbury Police Department in Newbury, Massachusetts. The detective, a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) team, says they had been in contact with Fullenkamp since November.

Fullenkamp believed that he was communicating with a 13-year-old girl and sent sexually explicit photos. He also engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the ICAC detective, and wanted to meet the “girl” in person.

Fullenkamp was booked into the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility and is held on a $50,000 bond.