Menards to require customer face masks, bans children from stores

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As Indiana prepares to begin the slow process of re-opening as concerns persist over COVID-19, hardware store chain Menards will be enforcing some new procedures.

In a statement posted on the company’s website, the retailer says all customers must wear a mask or face covering while shopping. Masks will be available for purchase for those who don’t have one.

Also, neither children under the age of 16 nor pets will be allowed in stores, with the exception of service animals.

Menards is also revising store hours, including special shopping hours Monday through Saturday from 6 AM to 7 AM and Sunday from 8 AM to 9 AM for “elderly and vulnerable” customers.