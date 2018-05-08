Menards to host three-day Local Contractor Connection Event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – All Menards home improvement stores, including your local Menards, will host a three-day Local Contractor Connection Event.

Beginning Tuesday, May 22 through Thursday, May 24, local contractors will be available in-store to provide answers to questions on home improvement projects and ideas.

Independent contractors will be available at all Menards locations on:

Tuesday, May 22 (5-8 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 23 (5-8 p.m.)

Thursday, May 24 (5-8 p.m.)

Whether you’ve been putting off a home improvement project, or just don’t know where to begin, this is the perfect opportunity to speak with contractors face-to-face and get the ball rolling.