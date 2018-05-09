Menards collecting pet supplies for National Pet Month

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – May is National Pet Month, and each Menards home improvement store is collecting pet supply donations for a local non-profit animal organization.

Each store will have a drop box near the exit door to collect new, unwrapped pet supplies. Menards offers a wide variety of various pet-related products.

Need supplies include, but are not limited to:

Food

Treats

Medicine

Beds

Toys

Collars/Leashes

Grooming Supplies

Cleaning Supplies

Office Supplies

Menards Fort Wayne locations include: