Menards collecting pet supplies for National Pet Month

"Tennis Ball Mouth" by ignu, CC BY 2.0

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – May is National Pet Month, and each Menards home improvement store is collecting pet supply donations for a local non-profit animal organization.

Each store will have a drop box near the exit door to collect new, unwrapped pet supplies. Menards offers a wide variety of various pet-related products.

Need supplies include, but are not limited to:

  • Food
  • Treats
  • Medicine
  • Beds
  • Toys
  • Collars/Leashes
  • Grooming Supplies
  • Cleaning Supplies
  • Office Supplies

Menards Fort Wayne locations include:

  • Fort Wayne East – 5511 Meijer Drive
  • Fort Wayne South – 7702 Southtown Crossing
  • Fort Wayne West – 6310 Illinois Road

