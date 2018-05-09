Menards collecting pet supplies for National Pet Month

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – May is National Pet Month, and each Menards home improvement store is collecting pet supply donations for a local non-profit animal organization.
Each store will have a drop box near the exit door to collect new, unwrapped pet supplies. Menards offers a wide variety of various pet-related products.
Need supplies include, but are not limited to:
- Food
- Treats
- Medicine
- Beds
- Toys
- Collars/Leashes
- Grooming Supplies
- Cleaning Supplies
- Office Supplies
Menards Fort Wayne locations include:
- Fort Wayne East – 5511 Meijer Drive
- Fort Wayne South – 7702 Southtown Crossing
- Fort Wayne West – 6310 Illinois Road