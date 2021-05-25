Memorial to slain football coach vandalized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Four years ago a Fort Wayne high school football coach and mentor was shot to death in an apartment parking lot. Now his family wants to know who destroyed a memorial to him.

Terrance Miles died in May 2017 after he was shot outside East Central Towers after reportedly coming across two men who were breaking into cars in the parking lot. One of the men accused got a five-year sentence, but the other was found not guilty in a jury trial.

That verdict left the family livid, but today they’re hurting because a roadside memorial near where Miles died was vandalized over the weekend.

“I feel like it was the ultimate disrespect especially for such a good guy in the community and what he did for kids in our community,” says Brandon Miles, speaking with our Partners in News at ABC 21.

If you know what happened, call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.