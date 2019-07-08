Memorial Coliseum ranks on worldwide arena list

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum has been ranked 125th on Pollstar’s 2019 Mid-Year Top 200 Arena Venues for Worldwide Ticket sales.

Pollstar is a leading concert industry publication that ranks all arenas worldwide, regardless of seating capacity. The Memorial Coliseum made the list with 67,779 concert tickets sold between November 22, 2018 and May 22, 2019.

The ranking was based on concerts held at the Memorial Coliseum in 2019: Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, Shinedown, Casting Crowns, Winter Jam, Alan Jackson, Mercy Me and Old Dominion.

Indiana had two other venues make the list as well. Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis ranked at 67th and the Ford Center in Evansville ranked 148th.