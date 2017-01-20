Members of Indiana Air Guard unit return from deployment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP): About 50 members of an Indiana Air National Guard are returning this week from a six-month deployment to the Middle East.

Dozens of family members and friends greeted several members of the 122nd Fighter Wing as they arrived Thursday at Fort Wayne International Airport.

Alyssa Schall tells WPTA-TV that the long absence of her husband, Staff Sgt. Nicholas Schall, was made easier by knowing he was serving the country. Nicholas Schall says he could tell his youngest daughter was timid toward him since he had been away for so long.

Col. Patrick Renwick says the family response at the homecomings is eye watering. He says members of the Fort Wayne-based unit appreciate the community support they receive.