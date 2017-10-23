Meijer recalling produce due to listeria

STATEWIDE (WOWO): Meijer says it’s recalling some packaged produce items in six states due to potential listeria contamination.

The recall affects certain Meijer-brand produce sold in Meijer stores in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

The items were purchased between September 27th and October 20th and are in plastic containers or foam trays with printed labels. They include broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus, zucchini, squash and peppers. A full list is posted on the Grand Rapids-based company’s website.

Meijer says no illnesses have been reported, but an issue was discovered with a supplier. Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. It can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Otherwise healthy adults can experience flu-like symptoms.