Meijer recalling dark chocolate due to allergens

STATEWIDE (WOWO): With Halloween over, you should check your candy to see if you have two products that are being recalled.

Select Meijer-branded bulk dark chocolate is being recalled due to the potential presence of milk allergens that aren’t on the label. The products were sold at stores in Indiana and Michigan, along with stores in Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

No illnesses have been reported so far. 21st Century Snack Foods is also voluntarily recalling packages of Dark Chocolate Almonds for the same reason.