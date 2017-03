Meijer to launch direct delivery grocery service in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s about to get easier to shop for groceries in Fort Wayne.

Supermarket chain Meijer has decided to compete directly with Amazon’s “Prime NOW” service, which delivers orders directly to a customer’s door within the same day they placed their order. Except Prime NOW isn’t available in Fort Wayne, but Meijer’s “Shipt” service will┬ábe, starting on April 13th.

Our Partners in News at ABC21 report customers who buy a membership, which costs $99 a year, will get all of their orders delivered in as little as one hour, seven days a week, as long as it’s $35 or more.

The service will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, except for a few holidays.