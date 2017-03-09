Meijer to launch direct delivery grocery service in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s about to get easier to shop for groceries in Fort Wayne.

Supermarket chain Meijer has decided to compete directly with Amazon’s “Prime NOW” service, which delivers orders directly to a customer’s door within the same day they placed their order. Except Prime NOW isn’t available in Fort Wayne, but Meijer’s “Shipt” service will be, starting on April 13th.

Our Partners in News at ABC21 report customers who buy a membership, which costs $99 a year, will get all of their orders delivered in as little as one hour, seven days a week, as long as it’s $35 or more.

The service will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, except for a few holidays.