Medical issue suspected in fatal Wabash County crash

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana State Police say that a Marion man died Thursday afternoon as the result of a crash in Wabash County.

Officers responded just before 6 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 15, near Wabash County Road 950 South. The preliminary investigation shows that Daniel Kellogg, 68, from Marion, Indiana was driving a 2006 Chevrolet southbound when he rear-ended, multiple times, a 2004 Pontiac driven by a a 53-year-old Marion, Indiana woman.

This caused the Pontiac to leave the roadway and come to a stop. Meanwhile, the Chevrolet continued southbound, leaving the east side of State Road 15 and rolling multiple times.

The Marion woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Kellogg was pronounced dead at the scene and believed to have had a medical issue prior to the crash.