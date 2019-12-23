Medical device company expanding to Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Mach Medical is expanding to Whitley County, bringing up to 132 new jobs by 2025.

The Medical device company will build a nearly $14 million, 36,000-square foot manufacturing and research and development facility in Park 30 that is set to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2020. The company builds joint replacement implants. The space could expand up to 64,000 square feet in the future.

“We are really excited about the opportunity we have at Mach Medical to make a significant impact on the cost, quality and performance of orthopedic implants in the U.S. and around the world. Our factory will leverage Industry 4.0 cutting-edge technologies and represents the next generation of manufacturing jobs,” said Steve Rozow, General Manager of Mach Medical.

The jobs will have an hourly wage of $37.41 plus benefits.

Mach Medical will be located in one of the county’s tax increment financing (TIF) districts with a ten-year phase-in of property taxes at the request of the Whitley County EDC. The company also received up to $1.75 million in conditional tax credits based on creating up to 105 new jobs by 2023 from the State of Indiana.