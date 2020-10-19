Meat Institute Calls for Mandatory Labeling of Cell-Based Products

Two meat industry groups urge the USDA to support mandatory labeling of cell-based/cultured meat and poultry products.

The Meat Institute and the Alliance for Meat, Poultry and Seafood Innovation penned the request in a letter to USDA Monday.

The groups also call on USDA to solicit input on what that labeling should look like through an Advance Notice of Public Rulemaking.

Under a joint framework for regulation of cell-based/cultured meat, poultry and seafood products, the two agencies will work together to ensure the safety and labeling of cell-based/cultured meat and poultry products.

Among other provisions of the framework, FSIS will have oversight of cell-based/cultured meat and poultry labeling, as it does for all meat and poultry sold in the United States.

The FDA will oversee cell-based/cultured seafood labeling, as it does for most seafood sold in the United States. In a recent public presentation, the agencies committed to joint principles for product labeling and labeling claims.