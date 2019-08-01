McMillen Health receives grant from CVS Health

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – McMillen Health announced today that they are the recipients of a $10,000 grant from CVS Health.

The grant is part of CVS Health’s $50 million, five-year initiative called “Be The First.” The focus of “Be The First” is to deliver the country’s first tobacco-free generation and also to extend the company’s commitment to assist people to lead tobacco-free lives.

This grant from CVS Health will help support the efforts of McMillen Health in which they provide 40 sessions to around 1,000 students in grades 6 -12 with programs related to tobacco and vaping.

The programs included are “Don’t Be the Butt of Tobacco” for grades 6-9, “Seeing Through the Haze” for grades 6-8, “Vaping: Mist and Myths” for grades 6-12, and “Tobacco: Coughin’ to Coffin” for grades 8-12.

McMillen Health’s mission is to provide vital, effective preventive health education that promotes physical, emotional, and social well-being.

Nicole Fairchild, Executive Director of McMillen Health says “This generous grant funding from CVS allows us to offer preventive programs to students throughout the region who have limitations due to program cost, improving the lives of Indiana students.”

Senior Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility and Philanthropy, CVS Health, Eileen Howard Boone says “As a pharmacy innovation company, we are committed to building healthier communities and we believe that providing smoking cessation programs is one of the most effective ways to help people quit smoking and lead tobacco-free lives. We are pleased to support the work that McMillen Health does in the community and we look forward to working with them in fulfilling their program’s mission.”

For more information about “Be The First” and CVS Health’s broader commitment to tobacco-free living, click here. For a full list of program offerings from McMillen Health, click here.