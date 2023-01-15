McLaren to enter Larson in 2024 Indy 500

This week’s episode: Arrow McLaren and Hendrick Motorsports will partner to enter Kyle Larson in the 2024 Indy 500 and do the double with the Coca-Cola 600, Jimmie Johnson could still enter the 2023 Indy 500 with Chip Ganassi Racing, Agustin Canapino is confirmed as the second full-time driver for Juncos Hollinger Racing in 2023, more silly season news and rumors, and Andretti announces a partnership with Cadillac for their proposed F1 entry.

