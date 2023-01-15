McLaren to enter Larson in 2024 Indy 500

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: Arrow McLaren and Hendrick Motorsports will partner to enter Kyle Larson in the 2024 Indy 500 and do the double with the Coca-Cola 600, Jimmie Johnson could still enter the 2023 Indy 500 with Chip Ganassi Racing, Agustin Canapino is confirmed as the second full-time driver for Juncos Hollinger Racing in 2023, more silly season news and rumors, and Andretti announces a partnership with Cadillac for their proposed F1 entry.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Follow New Track Record for free on Apple PodcastsSpotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here