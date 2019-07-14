McLaren, NASCAR/IndyCar doubleheaders and Toronto Preview

This week’s episode: Alonso, McLaren deny story saying their partnership is ending and the ramifications that has for next year’s Indy 500, an update on a possible NASCAR/IndyCar doubleheader and a preview of the Honda Indy Toronto.

New Track Record Podcast is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of Indycar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.​

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.