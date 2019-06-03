McKinney to Lead Record-Sized Trade Mission to Columbia

Colombia and Panama are among the fastest-growing markets in the western hemisphere for U.S. farm and food products. U.S. Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney will lead a group of American exporters seeking to tap into that market potential on the largest-ever international trade mission. The group will head to Bogota, Columbia, on June 4-7.

“The record size of this trade mission delegation demonstrates the degree of U.S. exporter interest in these markets,” McKinney says. “I’m thrilled that the representatives from 54 agribusinesses and associations, as well as six state agriculture departments, are on board and ready to connect with potential customers from both Colombia and Panama.” The United States entered into trade agreements with both countries in 2012 and the agricultural export growth to both countries has been robust.

“Our food and farm exports to Colombia have nearly tripled, from $1.1 billion in 2012 to a record $2.9 billion in 2018,” McKinney says. “And while Panama is a much smaller market, we’ve also seen our exports go up significantly, from $490 million in 2012 to $683 million last year.”

Source: NAFB News