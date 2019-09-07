McKinney: No USMCA Sales to Canada So Far

Canadians are pleased with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement. However, the Hagstrom Report says U.S. companies haven’t yet made any new sales in Canada based on the agreement. That news comes from USDA Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney, who spoke to reporters while on a trade mission in Canada. Government and agriculture industry officials in Canada have said they’re happy with the agreement. However, there haven’t been any discussions about increases in dairy purchases or increases in any of the areas through which U.S. producers might benefit under the agreement. He did say that wheat grading, poultry, wine, and biotechnology provisions could also be a big benefit to U.S. agriculture. McKinney also says Canadian officials have told him that the Canadian Parliament will not vote on the agreement until the U.S. Congress has voted. McKinney says the USDA is also set to sponsor trade missions to Mexico, Ghana, and Vietnam this year.