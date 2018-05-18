McDonald’s to hire 10,500 new employees in Indiana this summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – McDonald’s restaurants will hire 10,500 new employees in Indiana this summer.

The company recently announced that it’s allocating $250 million over five years to its global Archways to Opportunity education program. It’s also lowering eligibility requirements from nine months to 90 days of employment, and dropping weekly shift minimums from 20 hours to 15 hours.

This is good news for employees interested in pursuing an education while working.

The education program will provide almost 400,000 U.S. employees an opportunity to earn a high school diploma, receive upfront tuition assistance for college courses, access academic advising courses and learn English as a second language.

Eligible employees will also have access to $2,500 per year in tuition assistance, which is up to the previously offered $700 per year. Eligible managers will have access to up to $3,000 per year in assistance.

Those who are interested in a position at any McDonald’s location can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply.