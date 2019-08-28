McDonald’s Purchase $34M of Indiana’s Agricultural Products

McDonald’s serves more than 25 million people each day in its 14,000 U.S. restaurants. Approximately $34 million of their total purchases in 2018 were to local farmers, growers, and producers in Indiana.

“The McDonald’s system is an important business partner and commodity purchaser of more than $34 million in raw product from the agricultural industry in Indiana,” said Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch. “The support of great companies like the McDonald’s system, allows our local farmers to thrive while helping to feed millions of people across the country.”

Breaking it down by numbers, the McDonald’s system bought more than 221.8 million pounds of corn, 20.4 million pounds of soybeans, and 4.5 million gallons of milk from the Hoosier state. They also purchased eggs, flour, pork, soybean oil and sugar.

“To say McDonald’s support of agriculture is significant would be an understatement,” said Bruce Kettler, Indiana Department of Agriculture Director. “They continue to be an important partner, not only as a large purchaser of Indiana’s agricultural products, but also as a connection point between farmers and consumers.”