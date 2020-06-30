McClendon files for open county council seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Emery McClendon has filed for the open Allen County Council seat following the resignation of Larry Brown last week.

McClendon, a three-term Republican party convention delegate, filed on Monday according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

He joins Attorney Apryl Underwood in filing for Brown’s open seat. Brown, who represented the 4th District, resigned following public pressure after he called Fort Wayne protesters “uneducated voters” and remarked, “unfortunately, they also breed” during a county council meeting earlier this month.

A caucus will be held on July 6 to choose Brown’s replacement. That term will run through 2022.