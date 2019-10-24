McAfee releases “most dangerous celebrity” list

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Be careful who you “Google.”

Antivirus software company McAfee has published its annual list of the “most dangerous celebrities” to do online searches for, and right now, the #1 spot goes to Gilmore Girls star Alexis Bledel.

The list is made up of celebrities whose search results have the highest chance of also getting your computer infected with a virus from a shady website. Number two on the list is Late Late Show host James Cordon, and “Game of Thrones” and “X-Men” star Sophie Turner comes in at third.

The biggest cause of viruses attached to a celebrity name: pirated downloads of their TV shows and movies.