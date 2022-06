FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Tom Henry is expected to address his political future Wednesday.

A release from Henry For Mayor says there will be an announcement at 4:30 p.m. at the Clyde Theatre.

Henry has served as mayor of Fort Wayne since 2008. He did say he would not seek a fifth term after being re-elected to a fourth term back in 2019, but last year his campaign said that “all options” are on the table.”