Mayor Tom Henry supports 5th extension for RTM Ventures Electric Works Project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry supports the Redevelopment Commission’s vote to extend the financing deadlines for RTM Ventures in the redevelopment of the former GE plant into the Electric Works project.

The new deadlines are June 30 for financing and September 30 for closing. Henry said that allowing additional time puts RTM in a better position to move forward with the development.

Councilman Jason Arp opposed the extensions, which are the fifth for RTM – saying that the COVID-19 Pandemic had nothing to do with the delay in financing. Arp led other officials in their opposition and sent a letter to Mayor Henry last week stating in detail, why.