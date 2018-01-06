Mayor Tom Henry to present Mayor’s Arts Awards this month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The first annual Mayor’s Arts Awards will be presented during the Arts United Awards on January 20.

Presented by Mayor Tom Henry, the Mayor’s Arts Awards will honor those who have greatly impacted arts and culture within the city of Fort Wayne.

The 2018 recipients are Ben Eisbart and Fort Wayne Youtheatre’s Young Heroes of Conscience Series.

Eisbart is Vice President for Human Resources and Chief Compliance Officer at Steel Dynamics. He has led the boards of the AWS Foundation and Quest, and has also served on the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission, Metropolitan Human Rights Commission and Capital Improvement Board. He has also led the boards of the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, and most recently, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.

Fort Wayne Youtheatre’s Young Heroes of Conscience Series premieres biographical theatre that educates, entertains and captures the human experience. The series is brought to thousands of school students and partners Fort Wayne Youtheatre with area social service agencies, using theatre to expand their reach and mission.

The award presentation will take place January 20 at the Arts United Center from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.