Mayor Tom Henry declares today Addison Agen Day

By
Brooklyne Beatty
-
0
137
Photo Supplied - Darrin Wright/WOWO 1190 AM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Mayor Tom Henry declared January 17 “Addison Agen Day” in the Summit City.

This comes after the Fort Wayne teen became a household name after winning second place in NBC’s The Voice.

Photo Supplied – Darrin Wright/WOWO 1190 AM

“Addison continues to be an inspiration to all of us,” said Mayor Henry. “She’s representing our community with dignity and class, and we’re so proud of her. I wanted to set aside a special day to celebrate Addison’s accomplishments and wish her well. She has a bright future ahead of her.”

Agen, a Concordia Lutheran student, plans on finishing up the school year with online classes, and focusing on building her music career.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here