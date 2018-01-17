Mayor Tom Henry declares today Addison Agen Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Mayor Tom Henry declared January 17 “Addison Agen Day” in the Summit City.

This comes after the Fort Wayne teen became a household name after winning second place in NBC’s The Voice.

“Addison continues to be an inspiration to all of us,” said Mayor Henry. “She’s representing our community with dignity and class, and we’re so proud of her. I wanted to set aside a special day to celebrate Addison’s accomplishments and wish her well. She has a bright future ahead of her.”

Agen, a Concordia Lutheran student, plans on finishing up the school year with online classes, and focusing on building her music career.