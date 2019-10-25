Mayor Tom Henry announces stats in Oxford Community TenPoint Program

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) Mayor Tom Henry joined Police Chief Steve Reed and Reverend Doctor Charles Harrison as well as Ten Point Coalition partners on Friday to report crime statistics in the Summit City’s Oxford Neighborhood.

From October 25 of 2018 to October 25 of this year there were no homicides in the Oxford Community. Violent Crime and property crime also saw major decreases – Including – Rape decreased 77%, Aggravated Assaults down 65%, Robbery is down 62%, Burglaries decreased 31% and Motor Vehicle theft is down 28%.

Modeled after Indianapolis’ TenPoint Program, Fort Wayne’s TenPoint Coalition is focused on addressing youth gun violence as well as improving conditions and quality of life for residents in the areas of health, education and housing. TenPoint foot patrols have been building community relationships in the Oxford Community over the past year. The foot patrols passed out baskets of food, gifts for children and winter apparel for those in need just before Christmas last year, and over the summer, partnered with the Fort Wayne Fire Department to install working smoke detectors for Oxford Community Residents.

Henry tells WOWO News that over 15 cities across the country have requested training to launch Fort Wayne United’s Ten Point Program and that Fort Wayne United is currently working with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Governor Mike DeWine to bring the TenPoint Program to Ohio cities early in 2020.