Mayor Tom Henry 2020 Year in Review

By
Caleb Hatch
-
Photo Supplied/City of Fort Wayne

Brian Davis interviews Mayor Tom Henry to recap 2020. Electric Works, racial justice and the COVID Pandemic defined 2020, but the city also completed a number of projects and now looks ahead to 2021.

