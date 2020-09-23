Mayor presents Jerry Vandeveer with “Key to the Fort”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (News Release): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry today presented community leader and advocate Jerry Vandeveer with a “Key to the Fort” award at a ceremony at the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial on Wells Street. Family, friends, neighborhood leaders, elected officials, and public safety personnel attended today’s event.

The Key to the Fort goes to individuals who’ve made an extraordinary commitment to the community through a lifetime of stewardship and involvement. The Key is a hand forged replica of the iron key that was at the Fort in the days of Anthony Wayne, circa 1790. The original key is at the History Center. The key, with its highly unusual tumbler structure, came to the History Center from an early 20th Century donation from the family of Mayor Franklin Randall, who was Fort Wayne’s mayor during the Civil War.

“Jerry is an unsung hero in our community, and I’m honored to recognize him for all that he has done and continues to do to help make Fort Wayne the best city possible,” said Mayor Henry. “Jerry’s positive attitude, work ethic, humility, and genuine care for others are characteristics to be emulated.”

Vandeveer is the fifth Fort Wayne resident to receive a Key to the Fort. The other recipients were the late Charles Redd, a former City Council member and community activist; the late Jane Avery of Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana; the late Bob Chase, legendary Fort Wayne Komets broadcaster; and Belinda Lewis, former director of Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control.