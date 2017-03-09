Mayor of Huntington posts statement regarding downtown Huntington fire

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A fire in a building at the corner of Cherry and Market Streets in downtown Huntington led to the closure of several streets around the Huntington Police Department and City-Township Public Library Wednesday morning.
Crews worked overnight to bring the blaze under control. However, according to the Huntington City Police Department, “streets around this location will remain closed.”
As of right now, crews do not know when those streets will be opened back up. In the meantime, Huntington Mayor Brooks Fetters released the following statement on Facebook, regarding all the hard work and efforts to contain the blaze:
It was a full day of hard work and effort in Huntington today. Kudos to the Huntington City Fire Department for their tireless professional and persistent efforts today to contain a serious downtown fire against some fierce winds.
As mayor, I want to thank several other fire departments who stepped up and helped where needed today. The results would not have been as positive without your help. Thanks to Southwest Allen Fire Department for showing up with their tower truck. Thanks to Bippus and Roanoke VFDs for coming our way with equipment and man power. Thanks to Andrews and Huntington Township VFDs for being on standby at our city stations 3 and 1 respectfully.
Thanks to the HPD, HCSheriff, HC EMA, Red Cross, Huntington City Services and Huntington City Utilities, Huntington Public Library, HCDATeam, Huntington County Dispatch, Parkview Huntington Hospital EMS, State Fire Marshal, and the countless citizens and businesses who helped assist persons displaced by the fire and smoke, as well as the food items brought in to help provide nourishment to the firefighters and first responders.
Today was a day of many fires accelerated by the winds – special thoughts are with the Bippus and Roanoke Department tonight – who after helping the downtown fire, had to deal with grass and structure fires as well. The winds also damaged a large section of the brick Veneer at the Marsh store on Frederick Street.
Our thoughts are with the tenants and businesses who lives have been upended by this unfortunate event. The HFD is still at work putting out the last of the hotspots and making certain nothing rekindles overnight.
At the end of this difficult day, the people who make up the broader Huntington community took care of business, and took care of each other.
Thanks to everyone who did something!
For the Love of Huntington,
Mayor Brooks Fetters