Mayor of Huntington posts statement regarding downtown Huntington fire

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A fire in a building at the corner of Cherry and Market Streets in downtown Huntington led to the closure of several streets around the Huntington Police Department and City-Township Public Library Wednesday morning.

Crews worked overnight to bring the blaze under control. However, according to the Huntington City Police Department, “streets around this location will remain closed.”

As of right now, crews do not know when those streets will be opened back up. In the meantime, Huntington Mayor Brooks Fetters released the following statement on Facebook, regarding all the hard work and efforts to contain the blaze:

It was a full day of hard work and effort in Huntington today. Kudos to the Huntington City Fire Department for their tireless professional and persistent efforts today to contain a serious downtown fire against some fierce winds.

As mayor, I want to thank several other fire departments who stepped up and helped where needed today. The results would not have been as positive without your help. Thanks to Southwest Allen Fire Department for showing up with their tower truck. Thanks to Bippus and Roanoke VFDs for coming our way with equipment and man power. Thanks to Andrews and Huntington Township VFDs for being on standby at our city stations 3 and 1 respectfully.