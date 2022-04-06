Mayor Henry Signs Sexual Assault Awareness Month Proclamation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry joined YWCA officials Tuesday morning to recognize April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The YWCA Northeast Indiana tells our partners in news at ABC21 that one in every five Hoosier women have been sexually assaulted. That number only accounts for assaults that have been reported–about 85% of assaults are not reported to the police, according to the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking.

Henry signed a proclamation in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month to help raise awareness of the services the YWCA provides locally to survivors. Officials say the YWCA will host an event on April 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Allen County Public Library’s main branch to educate the public on available resources. The sexual assault treatment center will also be there, as well as FWPD Victim Assistance representatives.