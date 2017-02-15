Mayor Henry set to give State of the City Address

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry is set to give his annual update on the city’s status. Mayor Henry’s 2017 State of the City address will be held at noon, Wednesday, Feb 15. at the Grand Wayne Center on West Jefferson Boulevard. It’s free and open to the public.

The theme for this year’s speech is “Fort Wayne – Point of Destination.”

In addition to this week’s G.E. plant announcement, Henry is expected to touch on the city’s successes in 2016, like progress on Riverfront Development as well as public safety efforts, among other topics. It’s also anticipated he’ll discuss his plans for 2017.

If you can’t attend, we’ll have everything you need to know starting at 1:00 p.m., on WOWO.