Mayor Henry Seeking Applicants For Youth Engagement Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Tom Henry is seeking applicants for his Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council for the 2021-22 school year.

The Council’s vision is to be a service learning group comprised of youth members from the community. The members will provide a voice for the youth of Fort Wayne to local government by engaging their peers, creating innovative solutions, and working on projects. The program also includes panel discussions, guest speakers, and the opportunity to be involved in a special event.

Applicant must be a city resident and enrolled as a high school sophomore-senior for the 2021-22 school year and may apply from now through August 2nd.

Applications are available at https://www.cityoffortwayne.org/myec.html.