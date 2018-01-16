Mayor Henry to recognize Addison Agen at special ceremony

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has a recognition ceremony planned for Addison Agen, the runner-up from northern Indiana on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Mayor Henry will welcome Agen to the Mayor’s Office and proclaim Jan. 17 as Addison Agen Day in the City of Fort Wayne.

The proclamation is set for 11:00 a.m., on the 4th floor of Citizens Square.

Agen hails from Fort Wayne and captured the hearts of many northern Indiana fans this past season on NBC’s The Voice. Agen started singing when she was four years old. When she turned nine, her father bought a record store so she could learn many different genres of music and be inspired to continue to grow her talents.

Hear a recent interviews with Agen here. You can also watch an interview of Agen with WOWO’s Pat Miller below.