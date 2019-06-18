Mayor Henry proclaims “Don Wolf Day” to honor former Do-it-Best CEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Mayor Tom Henry proclaimed June 18, 2019 as “Don Wolf Day” as a way to honor the former longtime president and CEO of Do-it-Best in a company celebration on Don Wolf’s 90th birthday.

Do-it-Best held the celebration alongside of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana as Wolf co-founded the chapter in 1972 and helped it grow to be one of the biggest and well-respected chapters in the nation.

As a way to honor Wolf, Do-it-Best unveiled the Big DONation, which is a donation drive to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana. Beginning today and ending October 18, Do-it-Best will match all donations to the organization up to $90,000.

Josette Rider, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana said “Our organization would not be what it is today without the vision, leadership, and passion of Don Wolf. We are thrilled to help him celebrate his special day in a way we know he would love most – giving back and supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters.”

Wolf’s career at Do-it-Best lasted more than 45 years. Other than Big Brothers Big Sisters, Wolf played a number of roles in several nonprofit and charitable organizations in Fort Wayne and all over the state. Study connection was founded by Wolf in a partnership with Fort Wayne Community Schools in 1989.Study Connection currently train and provides around 1,000 volunteer tutors each year to help students build their self-esteem and confidence and assists them with homework.

Wolf has received several awards around the state and the nation recognizing him for his contributions to his community and industry, including being named Humanitarian of the Year by the American Red Cross of Northeast Indiana.