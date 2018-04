FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has launched a new way to keep in touch with citizens: a podcast.

The Mayor Tom Henry Podcast launched this week, with the first episode touching on the ongoing discussion behind the Electric Works project, and where the City stands.

He also spoke on this year’s planned infrastructure projects, and says he’ll share his thoughts on Fort Wayne’s momentum and big local topics in each episode.

We have a link to the podcast here.