Mayor Henry discusses last night’s town hall with Tim Smith

By
Jay Prince
-
(Heather Starr/WOWO News)

The Mayor discusses last night’s town hall, which he called ‘unique’.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here