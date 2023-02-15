Mayor Henry delivers 2023 State of the City address

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Mayor Tom Henry delivered his 16th State of the City address Wednesday at the Grand Wayne Center.

Henry focused on several areas for the city, including public safety, public works neighborhood investments, city utilities neighborhood investments, parks, jobs, and continued downtown revitalization. He also spoke about the city’s recent national recognition and looked ahead to goals and objectives for the coming year.

Henry said the city has seen a 45% decrease in homicides and an 83% clearance rate. He also expressed that he is proud that the fire department graduated its most diverse class in nearly 40 years last year.

Other highlights included,

$48 million planned this year for neighborhood infrastructure needs

$135 million planned for neighborhood utilities

Construction on Phase 2 of the Riverfront Public Space and The Lofts at Headwaters Park beginning this year

Progress at Electric Works

Groundbreaking at Village Premier

Fort Wayne United Initiative

Looking ahead to new initiatives, Henry spoke about the project to relocate a number of city functions to three buildings at the Avenue of Autos on Illinois Rd., community mental health, and progress on the use of renewable energy.

On a personal note, Henry asked for continuing prayers for his wife Cindy, as she continues her battle with pancreatic cancer. She was in attendance and received a standing ovation when introduced.

Henry closed his address by saying that the state of the city is strong, but that the momentum needs to continue moving forward.



