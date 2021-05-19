Mayor Henry declares Public Works Week as the city shows off infrastructure upgrades

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Tom Henry and the City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division today recognized National Public Works Week and highlighted a construction project along Hobson Road that features collaboration among City divisions and the implementation of green infrastructure practices.

Hobson Road is a multi-phase project. This year’s work and final phase is occurring on Hobson between Stellhorn Road and Coliseum.

Highlights:

*$2.5 million investment

*Road reconfiguration to three lanes with bike lanes and added sidewalks

*Conversion from concrete to asphalt surface

*Signal and pedestrian improvements at intersections

*New sidewalk infrastructure for bus stops, helping promote public transportation and those who use it

*More greenspace with bioswales for water retention and treatment on site

*The project is increasing the greenspace along the roadway by around five to six feet on each side which allows for the inclusion of planted bioswales where the grades allow

*The inclusion of the bioswales was partially funded by a grant from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

Maysville Road is another example of project collaboration and green infrastructure. Completed in 2019, the project added travel lanes, a center turn lane, a trail, and sidewalk with bridges, landscaping, and decorative lighting above ground. Below ground, infrastructure was upgraded to meet current and future needs with new water mains, sanitary sewers, and stormwater pipes. The $5.5 million investment was supported with tax increment financing funds, generated only through the property taxes paid from businesses located in the Maysville-Stellhorn Economic Development Area.

“Public Works Week provides us with an opportunity to thank the women and men in our Public Works Division who are committed to providing excellent services to the community,” said Shan Gunawardena, director, City of Fort Wayne Public Works Division. “Each day we’re working to make a meaningful difference for the public as we enhance the local transportation network for safe and efficient travel.”

“Fort Wayne is a recognized leader in advancing proactive and innovative infrastructure improvements to benefit residents, neighborhoods, and businesses,” said Mayor Henry. “The investments we’re making today position Fort Wayne as a desirable location for new jobs and economic development opportunities and an outstanding quality of life.”

This year, the City’s Public Works plan features nearly $28 million in projects, with $23.8 million for streets and roads, $2.5 million for sidewalks and alleys, and $1.4 million for bridges. Since 2014, the City has invested nearly $200 million in neighborhood infrastructure enhancements.

As part of the event, Mayor Henry read a proclamation designating May 16-22 as Public Works Week in the City of Fort Wayne