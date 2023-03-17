Mayor Henry Celebrates Oxford Community Improvements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Tom Henry joined representatives from Fort Wayne UNITED on Thursday to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Fort Wayne UNITED’s Ten Point Coalition as they announced that crime decreased significantly in the Oxford Community from 2018 to 2022.

According to a release from Mayor Henry’s office, the Oxford Community has seen noticeable decreases in crime in several categories including homicide, robbery, aggravated assault, and vehicle theft. Henry issued a statement, saying that he continues to be impressed by the efforts of the Ten Point Coalition and that one of the most tangible outcomes of the initiative has been the decrease in crime and increase of hope in the neighborhood.

Fort Wayne UNITED’s Ten Point Coalition is a boots-on-the-ground approach to improving neighborhood safety, pride and overall health through direct neighborhood engagement, promotion of peace and connecting residents to life changing resources.