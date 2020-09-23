Mayor Henry Awards Key To The Fort To Local Police Supporter

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO): The “Key To The Fort” honor is perhaps the most prestigious honor one can receive within Fort Wayne, and under the tenure of Tom Henry as Mayor of the city, only a handful have been given out including Wednesday morning as Jerry Vandeveer was presented with the distinguished award in front of various local dignitaries including strong representation from both the Fort Wayne Fire and Police Departments.

Vandeveer is best known as the long-time owner of “The Wood Shack” along with his late wife in the downtown area, and were instramental in aiding the police reduce the high levels of crime in the Baker Street and Fairfield Avenue neighborhoods.

Vandeveer also received state honors in the likes of the Sagamore of the Wabash back in 2016.