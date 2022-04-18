Mayor Henry and the FWFD welcome new recruit class

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department’s newest recruit class began their training today.

Mayor Tom Henry welcomed the the department’s 94th recruit class this morning at the Public Safety Academy. Of the 24 recruits in the current class, nearly sixty percent are in a minority group.

The recruits will participate in 20 weeks of training before graduating in September. They will graduate will the following seven certifications. Fire Fighter I, Fire Fighter II, Emergency Medical Technician (Basic), Hazardous Materials, Technical Rescue, FEMA National Incident Management System, and Fire Apparatus Driver.