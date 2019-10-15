Mayor announces new leaf pick-up schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Mayor Tom Henry has announced that this year’s leaf pick-up schedule will start later than normal.

The street department will begin collecting leaves on November 4. The reason for the change is due to the leaves falling later than normal this season.

Everything else remains the same with leaf collection. The 400 neighborhood in the city will have two passes with the last collection the week of December 20. This later start date is to give residents more time to rake their leaves from trees that that could fall later in the season.

As usual, the city asks residents to rake leaves to the curb or park strip in front of their homes. Do not rake leaves into the streets. Leaves should be in the pick-up area by 7 a.m. on Monday of the collections week for that neighborhood.

Daily collections updates can be accessed at cityoffortwayne.org/leaves, as well as a collection map and information on general leaf collection. Daily updates will begin on Friday, November 1. Daily updates can also be accessed by calling 427-2603.

Residents who have bagged their leaves can call 311 to schedule a pick-up. Bags should be placed at the curb within two business days of the call to 311 prior to pick-up. Collections of bagged leaves will go through the end of 2019, weather permitting.

Two weeks will be scheduled in the spring for additional bagged leave collection. The spring dates will be announced in March of 2020.

Guidelines for leave collection:

Have leaves raked to the park strip or curb by 7 a.m. on the first day of the week when crews will be in the area.

Do not put leaves in trash or recycling containers.

Do not burn leaves as it is a city violation and can result in a fine.

Do not put leaves in the street.

Do not rake leaves in or over storm drains.

Parents should advise their children not to play in leaf piles that are near the street for safety purposes.

2019 Fort Wayne leaf pick-up schedule:

Nov. 4-8: South

Nov. 12-15: North

Nov. 18-22: Central

Dec. 2-6: South

Dec. 9-13: North

Dec. 16-20: Central

There will not be leaf collection on November 11 for Veterans Day or November 28-29 for the Thanksgiving Holiday.