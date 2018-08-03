Mayhew Road Bridge boat ramp now open to public

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Boaters wishing to launch their watercraft into the St. Joseph River have a new, safer way to do so!

The Mayhew Road Bridge boat ramp is now open to the public seven days a week and free of charge.

The Allen County Commissioners and Indiana Department of Natural Resources officially opened the ramp Friday.

Construction on the project started in mid-July, with funding provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Sportfish Restoration Grant Program with matching funds from the Indiana Division of Fish and Wildlife.

People have been using the site for years to hand-carry canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards into the river, but the area was deemed unsafe due to the steep grade and large gullies from the bridge runoff.

Now the public access site is safer and easier to use.

To celebrate the opening of the new boat ramp, a group paddle social will take place on August 8 at 6 p.m. Participants may use their own boats or rent one through Fort Wayne Outfitters and Bike Depot.

More information can be found at the Northeast Indiana Water Trails website, www.neiwatertrails.com.