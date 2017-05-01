INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and Indiana’s Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Bureau of Motor Vehicles’ Commissioner Pete Lacy are reminding drivers to be extra cautious as warmer weather means more motorcycles on the roads.

“In my role overseeing our Office of Tourism Development, I know that cruising Indiana’s scenic byways is a favorite rite of spring for many motorcycle riders,” said Lt. Governor Crouch. “While motorcyclists have to ride defensively, people behind the wheel in cars and trucks should do their part to help keep riders safe.”

Drivers are encouraged to give motorcycles extra space on the road and not follow them too closely. Drivers are also being advised to take extra care to watch for motorcycles at intersections and in their vehicle’s blind spot.

In 2016, 98 riders were killed in motorcycle crashes in Indiana.