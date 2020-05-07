Matthew 25 clinic receives $110,000 grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic has received a $110,000 grant from the PHP Foundation.

The grant is for general operating support of the clinic, which provides medical, dental, mental health and vision care to low-income, uninsured adults. The clinic operates at no cost to patients and takes no government or insurance money.

“General operating grants are so vital to service organizations like ours especially now as we work to serve our patients while maintaining CDC recommendations during this pandemic,” says Mark Dixon, Chief Executive Officer Matthew 25 Clinic. “Medication and supply costs are up and we are reliant and grateful for this support.”

The PHP Foundation says their mission is to address the “health and wellness needs of low-income, high risk individuals in the neighborhoods we serve.”

For more information on the Matthew 25 clinic, go to their website here or call 260-469-0467.