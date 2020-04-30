Matthew 25 clinic closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic is temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The clinic says due to “the number of staff who must self-quarantine, we cannot safely and effectively run the clinic at this time.”

Medical staff at the clinic say chances of exposure are minimal for all patients who came for an appointment or for medication pick up. The staff member who tested positive was wearing an N95 mask, gloves and gown at all times while working with the public.

The clinic is expected to re-open on May 11 with reduced hours from 8:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. However, patients will be served from home. For the phone nurse, call 260-426-3250 extension 237. For prescription refills, call 260-469-0232. For dental concerns, call 260-426-3250 extension 258.

