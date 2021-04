Indiana House Majority Leader, Matt Lehman joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to update the status of House Bill 1123 which is aiming to limit the governor’s powers in future events of crisis. Current Indiana Governor, Eric Holcomb (R) has publicly stated that he will veto the bill and Lehman explained what happens going forward.

