Matt Hickey of Pitlane Parley on Andretti, Herta and Kirkwood

This week’s episode: Matt Hickey of Pitlane Parley joins to discuss the Andretti to F1 rumors, Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood, IndyCar offseason testing, what is next for IndyCar to keep momentum and more. Plus, Christian Lundgaard is confirmed at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Sebastien Bourdais will not return to IndyCar full-time in 2022.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

